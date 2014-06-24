Servant wins Horry Co. Council District 5 GOP Runoff

Servant received 1,053 votes, 56 percent of the total cast Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county. | Source: Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tyler Servant won the Republican runoff election for the Horry County Council District 5 seat Tuesday, defeating his opponent Reese Boyd III.

Servant received 1,053 votes, 56 percent of the total cast Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county.

Servant and Boyd III faced off in the runoff election after they both received the most votes in the June 10 Primary Election, but not the majority needed to secure a victory.

"We said from the beginning, we trust the voters voice. We ran a good, honorable race," said Boyd. "In hindsight, you always look back at each junction, and we will second-guess ourselves; make notes for future references. But right now, we want to congratulate Tyler," he added.

The results of the June 10 Primary Election were:

Tyler Servant – 1,077 votes – 43.46 percent

Reese Boyd III – 630 votes – 25.42 percent

Chuck Ottwell – 411 votes – 16.59 percent

Clif Smith – 360 votes – 14.53 percent

For complete results from the June 24 Runoff Election for all local and statewide races, click here: http://bit.ly/1v3232T

