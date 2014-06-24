Coker wins Darlington Co. Council Dist. 8 GOP Runoff

Coker received 448 votes on Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county. | Source: Facebook

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - David Coker won the GOP runoff election for the Darlington County Council District 8 seat Tuesday, defeating his opponent Tim Griggs.

Coker received 448 votes on Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county.

Coker and Griggs faced off in the runoff election after they both received the most votes in the June 10 Primary Election, but not the majority needed to secure a victory.

The results from the June 10 Primary Election were:

David Coker – 363 votes – 42.16 percent

Tim Griggs – 333 votes – 38.68 percent

Burt Warren – 107 votes – 12.43 percent

Tony M. Galloway – 58 votes – 6.74 percent

For complete results from the June 24 Runoff Election for all local and statewide races, click here: http://bit.ly/1v3232T

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.