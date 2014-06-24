Polls close for Primary Election Runoffs, results are in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The polls on this Primary Runoff Election Day are now closed!

View the latest live election results here: http://bit.ly/1v3232T

Here is a summary of the statewide and local races being decided in this runoff election:

Republican Lieutenant Governor

Henry McMaster - Declared winner by Associated Press



Mike Campbell

Read more here: McMaster wins GOP runoff for lieutenant governor

Democratic State Superintendent of Education

Sheila C Gallagher

Tom Thompson - Declared winner by Associated Press

Read more here: Thompson is Democratic nominee for superintendent

Republican State Superintendent of Education

Sally Atwater

Molly Mitchell Spearman - Declared winner by Associated Press

Democratic State House of Representatives District 54 (Chesterfield, Darlington, Marlboro)

Patricia M Pat Henegan - Declared winner by Associated Press

Greg Ohanesian

LOCAL RUNOFFS

Latta

Latta Form of Government Referendum

Yes - 328 votes - 71 percent

No - 136 votes - 29 percent

Read more here: Latta voters choose to give more power to council

Darlington

Republican County Council District 8

Winner: David H Coker - 448 votes - 55 percent

Tim Griggs - 360 votes - 45 percent

Read more here: Coker wins Darlington Co. Council Dist. 8 GOP Runoff

Dillon

Democratic County Council District 7

Stevie Grice - 524 votes

Joe Johnson - 353 votes

Read more here: Grice wins Dillon Co. Council Dist. 7 Runoff

Horry

Republican County Council District 5

Tyler Servant - 1,053 votes - 56 percent

Reese Boyd III - 822 votes - 43 percent

Read more here: Servant wins Horry Co. Council District 5 GOP Runoff

Marion

Democratic Auditor

Leslie Cissy Drew

David A Edwards

Read more here: Edwards wins Marion Co. Auditor Democratic Runoff

