Consider This: Elected officials work for us

I find it interesting that some politicians get elected and quickly forget that they work for the people who elected them, that they have their jobs because of those people and a government where information is shared with those people is the best form of government.

Consider This:

Unfortunately, many times our elected leaders choose to keep things secret rather than open up and share information, especially information that affects and impacts the community. It is our information… our right to know… not their information to keep secret. That's why transparency and open government is so important and why we have the Freedom of Information Act

Sunshine Week, which happens annually in the spring, seeks to enlighten and empower people to play an active role in their government at all levels, and to give them access to information that makes their lives better and their communities stronger.

We should be privy to what is happening with our elected officials. That applies at the local, state and national level.

