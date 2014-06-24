Darlington County Library system to help families discover their heritage

The Darlington County Library system is hosting a program to help families discover their heritage. (Source: Darlington County Library System)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you've wondered about your heritage or where your family came from, you may be in luck. The Darlington County Library system is hosting a program to help families discover the root of their family tree.

"Where Do I Look? Discover Your Family's History," is an event to show participants how to collect, organize, preserve, and share their family history and heritage.

The event will be held at the Darlington Branch of the Darlington County Library system, on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Darlington County and the region have a rich and varied history. Our goal is to help get people started so they can go back five to six generations. This is an opportunity for those wondering about their past to discover the part their ancestor played in our history," said Library Director, Jimmie Epling.

The program schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. Getting Organized and Searching the Census

12 p.m. Lunch (on your own) or Search Ancestry.com

1:30 p.m. Searching County Records

3 p.m. Beyond Darlington County – Online Searching

4 p.m. Sharing and Questions

This opportunity is funded through the federal Institute of Museum Library Services (IMLS) and administered by the South Carolina State Library (SCSL).



For more information, visit the Library's website at darlington-lib.org.

