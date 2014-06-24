Summer brings creature feature youth programs to NMB Museum

guests learn the characteristics of a specific creature, play a game about the animal's lifestyle, and make a take-home craft. (Source: Jenean Neilsen Todd)

Each program appeals to audiences aged four to adult and is $2 per youth plus Museum admission. (Source: Jenean Neilsen Todd)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following last summer's successful sea turtle program, North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum volunteer Kathy Tiso developed three new programs to inform people about animals they may encounter in our marine environment.

Each program appeals to audiences aged four to adult and is $2 per youth plus museum admission.

During the weekly program, guests learn the characteristics of a specific creature, play a game about the animal's lifestyle and make a take-home craft.

"We discovered so much about sea turtles during Kathy's program. My granddaughters will take their sea-turtle puppets home as keepsakes from their vacation," responded Joyce Wright of Rockingham, NC.

Each Wednesday programs begin at 11 a.m.

Jellyfish: July 2, July 30, August 27

Sea Turtles: July 9, August 6

Alligators: July 17, August 13

Sharks: July 23, August 20

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

You can contact the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum by calling (843) 427-7668 or visiting NMBmuseum.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.