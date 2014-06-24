Hartsville officials promote fire safety in the community

The Hartsville Fire Department will partner with the South Carolina State Fire Marshal's Office for a community partnership program. | Source: WMBF News

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - As a part of the "Right Alarm. Right Location. Right Action" campaign, the Hartsville Fire Department will partner with the South Carolina State Fire Marshal's Office for a community partnership program.

The event will take place in homes along south Hartsville, near Eighth Street and Marlboro Avenue on Saturday, June 28 at 9 a.m.

The partnership will check smoke alarms, install and replace alarms with free 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms, if necessary. Fire escape plans and additional fire safety information will be provided.

"The goal of this outreach program is to save lives," said Jeff Burr, Fire Chief.

Firefighters will inform neighbors that they will return to check homes by knocking on the door and leaving a door hanger. People who are not home during the installations may call the number on the hanger to schedule an appointment to get their alarm checked.

"We're asking residents to please check their smoke alarms to make sure they're working, and if they have one more than 10 years old, to replace it. The chirp you hear while testing the alarm means the battery works. However, it doesn't necessarily mean the sensor inside the alarm is still working after 10 years," Burr said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office of Community Risk Reduction division and the Hartsville Fire Department will go door-to-door all over the neighborhood.

Participants will wear safety vests and will post signs throughout the neighborhood with fire safety messages.

"We are so happy to be in Hartsville to support this important program," said State Fire Marshal Shane Ray."We applaud the Hartsville Fire Department for their proactive approach with outreach within the community. We look forward to meeting many citizens during this time," Ray said.

The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant sponsors this event. Hartsville is one of seven communities in South Carolina to be chosen for the program.

