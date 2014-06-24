The Spa at McLeod Health and Fitness Center opens second location

Hours of Operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Source: McLeod Regional Medical Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Spa at McLeod Health & Fitness Center announces the opening of a second location at McLeod Regional Medical Center on the new Concourse, near the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.

The Spa at McLeod offers manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and massages, allowing patients or visitors to enjoy a spa treatment while waiting for a loved one to receive care or after an appointment.

"We are excited to offer the same quality spa services at a convenient location for visitors and patients," said Kevin Mitchell, Director of The McLeod Health & Fitness Center.

To make an appointment, call 777-3203.

