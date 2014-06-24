Family homeless shelter breaks ground for new facility

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The State Housing Trust Fund and Worldview Ministries will break ground July 9, on a new North Strand Housing Shelter targeting homeless families and veterans.

The new facility that will be located on Highway 9 in Longs will be 5,000 square feet, with 37 new beds and a capacity to take in 53 homeless people at the site.

The new building is made possible through three Community Development Block Grant awards, over a three-year period, from Horry County's Community Development and Grants Administration Department and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"This new shelter is a much-needed addition to our efforts to address homelessness in our County," says Diana Seydlorsky, Horry County's Director of Community Development."Often, when we speak of homelessness, we talk about the needs of individuals in our cities. But addressing homeless families and veterans are critical parts of our Countywide efforts. We are excited to be moving forward on this state-of-the-art facility and program."

The new shelter includes a large meeting room, dining, storage, bedrooms and bathrooms. The facility is designed to facilitate on-site case management, and life skills training.

