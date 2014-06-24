Man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the man depicted in the photograph. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the man depicted in the photograph.

The man is wanted in connection with a financial transaction card fraud that occurred at Wal-Mart, located at 541 Seaboard Street on May 20, 2014.

If you know the identity of the man in the picture, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1300 along with the reference case #14-014720.

