Man charged with Sexual Conduct with a minor

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Turbeville, SC man has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Third Degree, according to Captain Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Nunn said Benjamin Cameron, 28, was arrested Monday.

According to Florence County Investigators, between the dates of July 4, 2013 and August 15, 2013 Cameron is alleged to have committed a lewd act upon a 13-year-old victim in Johnsonville, SC.

Cameron was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

