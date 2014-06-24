Man charged in Florence night club shooting

Durant allegedly retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and shot the victim, striking the victim one time in the arm. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been charged with Attempted Murder for a shooting at a Florence night club during an altercation, according to Captain Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Nunn said Andre Durant, 26, was arrested Monday.

According to Investigators, Durant, the victim and other patrons of the club became involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot when Durant allegedly retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and shot the victim, striking the victim one time in the arm.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and was released.

Durant is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still possible.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.