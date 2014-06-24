Flood advisory until 7:15 a.m. for heavy rain in Horry, Darlington, Florence counties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Horry County, Darlington County and Florence County until 7:15 a.m.

Watch out for reduced visibility and standing water on Interstate 95, Interstate 20 and Hwy 90

The downpour causing the trouble in Little River and Hwy 90 is on the way in to Brunswick County, but the rain along Interstate 95 and Interstate 20 is lingering.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.