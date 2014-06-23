U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects on capital murder charges in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A man and woman have been arrested after reportedly robbing and murdering a man in Texas and fleeing to South Carolina.

Brandon Daniels, 30, and Damonica Evans 25, were arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Florence County Sheriff's Office and Francis Marion University Police Department.

Brad Dorm with Operation Intercept, a network of law enforcement agencies in the Myrtle Beach and Pee Dee area, issued the following in a news release:

Daniels and Evans were being sought for aggravated robbery and capital murder charges by the Fort Worth Police Department in Fort Worth, Texas.

It is alleged that Daniels and Evans would post online escort ads on Backpage.com and when individuals contacted them they would be directed to Daniels' address in Texas. Once they arrived, Evans would let them inside and Daniels would rob them. Daniels and Evans tried to rob the murder victim and according to statements, a shotgun went off striking the victim in the head and killing him. According to police, Daniels and Evans drove the victim to Louisiana and dumped his body into a lake. Daniels and Evans fled by bus to Atlanta, GA and the trail went cold.

Operation Intercept, the U.S. Marshals fugitive led task force in South Carolina, began working last week at the request of the Northern District of Texas Fugitive Task Force in Fort Worth, TX, to locate Daniels and Evans. Investigators developed information that Daniels had relatives in the Florence area. U.S. Marshals set up surveillance and arrested Evans at the Patriot Place Apartments on Price Road in Florence. Investigators determined that Daniels was tipped off and Evans dropped him off a few hundred yards away at an abandoned gas station in the 4700 block of East Palmetto St. prior to her arrest. Operation Intercept investigators and the Florence County Sheriff's Office K-9 and bloodhound dog teams, along with numerous other sheriff's deputies and Francis Marion University Police, flushed Daniels out of the woods behind the Patriot Place Apartments. Daniels was arrested without further incident. Daniels and Evans were booked into Florence County Detention Center to await extradition proceedings back to Texas.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

