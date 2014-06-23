PGA Professional National Championship Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

PGA Professional National Championship Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

 

PGA PROFESSIONAL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
Scores through three rounds

1. Jamie Broce, -5 under par
2. Michael Block, -2 
T3. Dave McNabb, -1 
T3. David Hronek, -1 
T3. Ryan Helminen, -1 
T6. Matt Slowinski, E
T6. Stuart Deane, E
T6. Paul Scaletta, E
T9. Sonny Skinner, +1
T9. Bob Sowards, +1
T9. Johan Kok, +1

Powered by Frankly