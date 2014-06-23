Teen charged in stabbing incident near Hartsville

Rodney Stokes,18, had bloodhound units on his trail Monday in Darlington County, near Hartsville. | Source: DCDC

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A teen has been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder, according to officials.

Rodney Stokes,18, had bloodhound units on his trail Monday in Darlington County, near Hartsville.

Bloodhound units scoured Wildlife Landing Road, according to Sheriff Wayne Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

The report of an assault and robbery prompted the manhunt, just before 4 p.m. Monday. The armed robbery happened at a home near Lake Robinson, located north of Hartsville. A victim was stabbed and has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.