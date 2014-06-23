Vehicles crash on Waterway bridge, cause traffic to stack

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vehicle crash caused delays on Highway 501, on the Waterway bridge, Monday.

The collision happened at 4:35 p.m. in the northbound lanes, according to Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported.

Traffic was stacked for miles, while crews worked to clear the scene. At 5:35, an hour after the crash, SCDOT crews reported the crash had cleared.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.