SC Department of Revenue to host Sales & Use Tax seminar

The SC Department of Revenue is hosting a Sales and Use Tax Seminar for Manufacturers.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue, or SCDOR is hosting a Sales and Use Tax seminar for manufacturers.

The seminar will be held Thursday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Columbia at the Columbia Conference Center at 169 Laurelhurst Avenue.

According to the SCDOR, the seminar will discuss exemptions and exclusions for the manufacturing industry, sales and use taxes, SC electronic services, and what to expect if you are audited.

Admission to the seminar is $45 and will include materials needed for the course and lunch. For more information on the seminar or to register, visit http://www.sctax.org/Tax+Workshops/Sales+and+Use+Tax+Seminars.htm.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.