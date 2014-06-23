Florence County Council members file lawsuit against creation of new fire district

The lawsuit was filed Monday against state legislature, regarding the creation of the new fire district. | Source: WMBF News

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Council members have filed a more than 150-page lawsuit against the creation of the new West Florence Fire District.

The lawsuit was filed Monday against state legislature, according to Florence County Chairman James Schofield.

The newly created fire district is illegal and has no standing, according to council members.

The county is asking for an injunction from SC Supreme Court to throw out the West Florence fire district.

Members of the council appealed Gov. Haley's decision to create the new district. Read more about the appeal, here.

