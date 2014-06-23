McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal offers safety fundamentals for summer swimming

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal offers tips to help families stay safe while swimming.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - June is Water Safety Month.

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal reminds families that swimming can be fun but dangerous. Here are some safety precautions that you should take while swimming or enjoying your summer near water:

Lock

• Put up a fence that is at least four feet high and surrounds all sides of a pool or spa. The fence should have a gate with a lock that closes and latches by itself.

• Use door, gate, and pool alarms.

• Teach children not to play or swim near pool or spa drains.

• Use approved safety drain covers and back up devices.

Look

• Always watch children when they are in or near water.

• Do not get distracted by phone calls, text messages, reading or talking to others.

• Watch children even if they know how to swim.

• Swimming is an important skill to know, but keep in mind that knowing how to swim does not prevent drowning.

• Children who cannot swim or cannot swim well should be within your reach.

• Keep a phone near you - use it only to call for help if there is an emergency.

• If a child is missing, check the water first.

Learn

• Both adults and children should know how to swim.

• Learn when to use U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets.

• Learn how to use rescue equipment.

• Learn CPR.

Drowning is one of the primary causes of death for children. For more information, contact McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at (843)777-5021 or visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org.

