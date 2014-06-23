Demolition company begins tearing down Florence's Trust building

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Demolition on Florence's first sky scrapper began Monday.

Crews began dismantling the Trust Building to make way for a new medical school city leaders say will bring tremendous growth to the area.

"Everything you see is demolition. It's just that the brick is so much easier to move and faster," Jason Wofford said. Wofford is part owner of Wofford Demolition.

Bricks, mortar and glass are now in piles after Wofford Demolition started tearing down Florence's Trust Building.

Demolition crews were on the inside of the building separating the metal from chunks of the building to help expedite the demolition process.

This machine will remove all of the brick that surrounds the Trust, doing that makes for a safer demo process.

"It is higher you just got to be a little bit more patient it's like running a big old crane," Wofford said.

Right now the west side of the building will be the only side which will see demo work until the contractor gets the go ahead from the department of transportation to close Irby Street.

Irby Street will have to be closed because some of the brick could fall into the streets; crews hope to have those permits later this week.

"You don't want to get in too fast because it does the work in the slow motion," Wofford said.

Right now, contractors say it will take a little more than three weeks to totally dismantle the Trust.

Once, all the brick is removed from the outside Wofford Demolition plans to take the building down floor by floor - starting at the top.

"In two weeks or so you are going to see the 6th, 7th and 5th floors disappear," Wofford said.

"All the way up we are going to take all the brick and separate it, then all I have to do is start pulverizing it, it will start looking like crumbs," Wofford said.

As soon as crews here get a permit from the SCDOT this intersection here at West Evans and Irby will be closed, so if you frequently use this road to travel you may want to start looking for an alternative route.

The city is spending approximately $560,000 to bring the building down. The lot will become home to the Francis Marion University Health and Sciences Building.

