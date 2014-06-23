5 car accident sends 3 people to hospital

Scene of accident of the side of the road. (Source: SCDOT)

Ambulance at the scene of the accident. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of an accident on US-501 and the 544 overpass Monday morning.

Five cars were involved in the accident after one car failed to stop at a stoplight, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.



The accident happened around 11:12 a.m.

Kevin Rainier with the Horry County Fire Rescue says that three people were transported to local hospitals.

There were no serious injuries, according to Corporal Collins.

