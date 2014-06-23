Officer catches 13 Virginia teens drinking in back of pickup truck in NMB

15 teens and one juvenile under 17 were taken into custody by a North Myrtle Beach. Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than a dozen central Virginia teens were arrested in North Myrtle Beach Friday after an officer saw them drinking beer in the bed of a pick-up truck, according to a police report.

While on patrol, a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety officer saw 13 people traveling in the back bed of a pick-up truck, the report states. Several of them had open containers of alcohol, and the officer also found open cases of beer and open bottles of liquor.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and upon approaching the truck, saw three people in the cab of the truck. There was also another open case of beer in the cab, an unopened can of beer in the glove box, and a "beer bong" in the back seat.

All 16 teens were placed under arrest and transported to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. The majority of the teens were charged with underage purchasing of alcoholic beverages, consumption, or possession by a minor.

One 16-year-old was released into another person's custody, and the remaining teens were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center some time Saturday morning. By mid-afternoon on Saturday, they had all made bail.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved. WWBT contributed to this report.