Myrtle Beach Mutiny feeding off World Cup fever

The Crafty Rooster has seen a large boost in attendance since the World Cup started. (Source:Conor McCue)

The Mutiny hosted a World Cup viewing party at the Crafty Rooster Bar in Conway. Hundreds showed up head to toe in red, white and blue. (Source: Conor McCue)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The drama from Sunday's world cup game has people across the country crazy about soccer, and now that support is now spilling over to the Myrtle Beach Mutiny.

Sunday night the Mutiny hosted a World Cup viewing party at the Crafty Rooster Bar in Conway. Hundreds showed up head to toe in red, white and blue.

"All the support and everything for the World Cup and how it's translating into our games is something special and I hope it keeps going," said Mutiny Midfielder Hart Zwing.

Zwing says that since the World Cup started, they have seen a large boost in attendance.

"They want to see it live," Zwing said. "They're watching it on TV and seeing how it translates to the field."

The next watch party for the Mutiny will be at the Hanley's in Carolina Forest next Thursday at noon. The team will be inviting the public to come and watch the US take on Germany for their final match in group play.

