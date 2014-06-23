Crews respond to mobile home fire near Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three fire engines were dispatched to Holly Lane near Conway to find heavy fire coming from a mobile home, according to a Horry County Fire Rescue official.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at about 3 a.m. Monday morning and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to HCFR Fire Investigator Rainier.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, he said.

There was a significant amount of damage to the home, and the fire is under investigation.

According to a tweet from HCFR, this was the fourth fire that crews responded to in the last 36 hours. A single-family home in Conway was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning, and a Carolina Home was struck by lightning on Saturday.

