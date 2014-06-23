Myrtle Beach Police seek woman for attempted golf ball theft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are looking for a woman who tried to walk out of a Walmart with four boxes of golf balls Friday afternoon.

A woman wearing a pink sun dress and flip flops was seen walking very quickly through the aisles of the Seaboard Street Walmart, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. She then took four boxes of golf balls, concealed them in a bag, and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

The loss prevention officer confronted her, and she dropped the bag, ran out of the store, and got into a gray Ford Explorer leaving the area.

The loss prevention officer provided surveillance camera images of the suspect and the vehicle she left in to Myrtle Beach Police. The suspect is described as a white woman with dark hair, about 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-11-inches in height.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this woman is asked to call Officer Logan at 843-918-1382.

