Mechanical malfunction causes fire in Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - 15 West Florence firefighters responded to a reported structure fire around 4:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a home on Chippingham Lane, according to Anthony Fox of the West Florence Fire Department.

Crews arrived five minutes later to find light smoke showing at the scene.

Upon investigation the air conditioner had shorted out, ruling the cause of the fire as a mechanical malfunction, according to Fox.

One firefighter did receive minor cuts to his hand but is expected to be fine.

