Private road in Loris becoming dangerous

Clearview Court in Loris hasn't seen any progress when it comes to the potholes. (Source: Conor McCue)

Loris, SC (WMBF) - John Anselmo has lived on Clearview Court in Loris for almost a decade and since then he hasn't seen any progress.

"Now the road has gotten so bad that it's actually become a safety hazard," Anselmo said.

He and his neighbors have tried to take matters in their own hands, but with every rain, their work goes to waste.

"We just keep trying to fill them with bricks and concrete and stuff and it's just not cutting it."

The Horry County Planning Department considers the road private, and according to county code enforcement, private roads may remain unpaved if they have an all-weather travel surface.

Anselmo takes care of his father in law with Parkinson's and believes that the time it takes to maneuver the road could be the difference between life and death.

"We can see them, and we're waiting for them to come down the road, zigzagging around all of these potholes," explained Anselmo. "If I need the ambulance or a fire truck down here, I don't think they will get here in a timely manner."

The potholes have gotten so bad that even the mail lady won't drive down the road anymore.

Now he and his neighbors have to cross the highway to get their mail.

"I don't blame her, I don't blame her at all. Her vehicle would be destroyed."

With no one left to blame, all Anselmo can do now is ask for the county's help. He says that if someone drops of the materials on his yard, he'd be happy to do the work himself.

