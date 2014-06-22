3 alarm fire destroys Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-family house fire off of Highway 319 early Sunday morning in Conway.

Horry County Fire Investigator Kevin Rainier says firefighters were dispatched at 12:17 a.m.

He says when they arrived there were flames from the first floor of a 4,000 sq. ft. home.

No one was home when the fire started and the cause has not yet been determined.

Highway 319 was closed at the time of the first but has since been reopened. All crews are clear from the scene.



The fire is still under investigation.

