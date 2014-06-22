Victim identified in fatal accident on US 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car versus motorized scooter accident Saturday night on US 17.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones, the accident occurred around 10:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of US 17 across from the Myrtle Beach Mall. The vehicle, a 2007 Dodge SUV, struck the motorized scooter. The motorized scooter was operating in the road at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, Samantha Hannah, 20, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She did not sustain any injuries.

Horry County coroner Robert Edge has identified the operator of the motorized scooter. William David Todd, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. He died from internal injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

