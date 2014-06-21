Fatal accident in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Georgetown County Coroner arrived at the scene of a fatal accident on Brick Chimmney Road in Georgetown County Saturday night.

The accident happened around 8:40 p.m.

The driver of a 2001 Ford pickup was killed after running off the road, according to SCHP.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as Antonio Lara Cortes, 38, of Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown.

Troopers believe that Cortez may not have been wearing a seat belt.

This accident is still under investigation.

