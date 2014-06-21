Lightning strikes home in Carolina Forest

Firefighters responded to the home on fire on Silvercrest Drive. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Carolina Forest Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Rainier, with the Horry County Fire Rescue, confirmed that the fire on Silvercrest Drive in the Avalon section of Carolina Forest started after the house was struck by lightning.

The fire cased extensive damage to the attic.



No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

