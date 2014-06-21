Swimmer drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man drowned in the ocean off 9th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Coroner Fowler identified the victim as Steve Bloomer, 40, of Virginia.



Lifeguards and bystanders pulled Bloomer from the ocean just before 1 p.m., according to Coroner Fowler.

Bloomer was given CPR on the beach before being transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Bloomer died 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

