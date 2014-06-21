Woman drowns in Conway apartment complex pool

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A woman was found submerged in The Cove Apartments Complex pool located on Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University Friday evening.

Horry County Deputy Coroner, Darris Fowler, has identified the woman as Kaka Simmons, 26, of Conway.

Fowler said Simmons was swimming alone for up to 15 minutes.

Simmons was taken to Conway Medical Center where she died around 9 p.m.

The Conway Police Department is still investigating.

Fowler said that he does not suspect any foul play and ruled the death as an accidental drowning.

