Driver charged with DUI after fatal collision with bicyclist

Derron Gilchrist was charged with felony DUI on Saturday. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 20-year-old man from Loris was traveling north on Highway 45 when he hit a bicyclist 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was later arrested for DUI.

Horry County Deputy Coroner, Darris Fowler, identified the bicyclist as Edward Whitis, 55, of Loris.

The driver, 20-year-old Derron Gilchrist, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Gilchrist was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday and charged with felony DUI resulting in a death. Bond was set at $25,000, and he remains incarcerated, as of Monday afternoon.

