SCHP investigates fatal crash in NMB

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person died in a vehicle collision early Saturday morning on S-1113 behind Thee DollHouse, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Deputy Coroner, Darris Fowler, has identified the victim as Renee Hardee, 49, of Mullins who was pronounced dead at scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Sunday.



SCHP said Hardee was attempting to get inside an old Chevrolet pickup when the driver stuck the victim.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup had no injuries.

Stay with WMBF News for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.