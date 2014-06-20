Victims identified in fatal crash near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fatal crash Friday night, according to HCFR Twitter account.



"Fatal MVA on Hwy 19 near Green Sea Rd. Please avoid the area," HCFR tweeted at 9:43 p.m.



The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 19 and Scarbrough Drive, according to Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer crossed the center lane and hit an oncoming 1996 Tahoe.

Horry County coroner Robert Edge identified both victims. Cassandra McAllister Smith, 41, of Loris, and Leah Buffkin, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Both victims died from internal injuries.



