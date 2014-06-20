Marion County Animal Shelter shows documentary at Dry Dock Restaurant

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Members from the Marion County Animal Shelter will be showing the documentary "989 Miles Home" in an effort to raise money and awareness about the conditions at the county's shelter. The event will be held at the Dry Dock Restaurant on Friday, June 20 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The following press release was issued:

A showing of the documentary "989 Miles Home" written and produced by Laurence Alexander depicting the conditions, volunteer efforts and journey of one special dog will be held this evening at The Dry Dock Seafood Restaurant located at 3137 U.S. 76, Mullins, SC from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to raise money and awareness about the conditions at the Marion County Animal Shelter and to help facilitate improvements to save the lives of the dogs and cats that find themselves there.

Every shelter animal has a home… we just have to get them there! 989 Miles Home tells the inspirational story of how Paws to the Rescue joins together animal lovers across the country in an effort to give shelter animals a second chance at life. Located in rural Mullins, South Carolina, the Marion County Animal Shelter takes in 3,000 dogs and cats each year, and there simply aren't enough homes to go around. Shelter Director Jen Nall employs an unusual tactic to save these animals - she finds them homes in the North. This incredible journey follows Homer, a stray lab-mix as drivers pass him relay-style along a chain of volunteers that stretches 989 miles north. See what it means to fight for one's beliefs as Paws to the Rescue shows just how valuable one life can be, and how we can all make a difference. Paws to the Rescue transports dogs out of the shelter every week to foster homes and rescues that give them a second chance at life.

A army of volunteers will be arriving in Mullins, SC today from all over the East Coast to view the documentary this evening and then partake in efforts on Saturday to physically improve the conditions at the shelter which is located a 123 Dog & Cat Court, Mullins, SC. Anyone interested in making a dog's/cat's life better is welcome to attend.

