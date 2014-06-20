Coastal Animal Rescue to host adoption and fundraiser event

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Animal Rescue is hosting an Adoption and Fundraiser event.

On Sunday, June 22 at the Car Shelter on 1288 Limestone Street in Murrells Inlet, there will be dog and cat adoptions, a cookout and yard sale. It costs $50 to adopt a dog, and receive two training sessions in your home. Cat adoptions are $25. Adoptions include spray/neuter, shots and micro chips.

Items for the yard sale should be dropped off on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event that also includes face painting and kids' games.

For more information, call (843)808-0276.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.