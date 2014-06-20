Driver pulls down power lines, blocks traffic on Highway 501 near Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Traffic on Highway 501 was at a standstill Friday near Aynor after a driver tried to drive around a crash and brought down power lines.

A non-injury accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 501 and Floyd Page Road, according to SC Highway Patrol's website.

The driver of a pickup truck tried to go around the accident and brought down power lines.



Westbound lanes were blocked, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.



Lanes reopened just before 7 p.m. Friday.

