New artificial reefs are being placed in lakes Marion and Moultrie

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper is helping to place artificial reefs into lakes Marion and Moultrie.

The reefs referred to as fish attractors, weigh from 2,300 to 4,600 pounds. They are made of concrete and are designed to enhance fish habitats for the lakes' fish species.

Santee Cooper has used a barge and forklift to place more than 90 concrete boxes in the lakes. The boxes were donated by General Precast Manufacturing Company, in Moncks Corner.

A buoy with a fish logo marks the locations of the reefs, making anglers aware of their locations. Boaters can find them by using the following GPS coordinates:

• Lake Moultrie – N33 degrees 19' 49.2 W80 degrees 05' 18.9"

• Lake Marion (WY boo creek) – N33 degrees 31' 08.5" W80 degrees 12' 18.5

For more information, watch a video of the first placement at www.youtube.com/santeecoopertv.

