Society Hill man accused of taking library funds

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was arrested by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and charged for allegedly taking over $10,000 from the Friends of Society Hill Library group.

On Wednesday, June 18, SLED agents arrested Jeremy Shad Rowzee, 39, in connection with funds missing from the library support organization in Society Hill, SC, where Rowzee was the treasurer.

Rowzee was charged with one count of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More. This felony could result in a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison or a fine to be determined by the court.

Upon the request of the Darlington County Sheriff's Department, SLED investigated the case. According to banking records and witness statements, Rowzee took more than $10,000 from the Friends of Society Hill Library and used the funds for his personal use between August 2012 and May 2014.

Rowzee was booked at the Darlington County Detention Center. The Fourth Circuit Solicitors Office will prosecute the case.

