Golf courses adapt to bring in business during slower summer months

Golfers flood the Grand Strand every year, helping the local economy when it's the slow season for the beach. However, when summer hits, the heat keeps a lot of golfers off the links. | Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Golfers flood the Grand Strand every year, helping the local economy when it's the slow season for the beach. However, when summer hits, the heat keeps a lot of golfers off the links.

To keep business flowing through the doors, the marketing staff at golf courses adapt and actually market to different groups now than in the busy seasons like spring. Until May, groups of golfers book trips well in advance. Unlike the bulk of summer business, when a trip is booked a day or two ahead of time.

In the summer, families are filling hotels, so they work to market golfers who decide they want to get a round-or-two in on their trip.





"In the summertime, you really have a lot of family vacations planned, and hotels are full of families," says Eddie Dennis, the head golf pro at Arrowhead Country Club. "And dad might say, 'Hey I want to go play golf', and bring his son along. We see a lot more twosomes, singles and stuff like that. We do see a lot of juniors in the summertime."





That's partly why many courses offer juniors free play if they're with a paying adult. It's also why courses try to appeal to visiting families in the summertime, instead of the groups of golfers who visit in the spring months.

Dennis says golf course success in the Grand Strand follows a trend. If his course is doing well, usually they all are. And they are all relying on summer to be successful because the year started off disappointing.

This summer looks like it will be a successful season. And local courses rely on the players who live here to come out, which is why most places offer special local deals.



"We have some of the best golf courses at some of the best rates," Dennis says. "Even the higher end courses here are still way more affordable than they are in other areas. And with the golf packagers putting these special deals together, it makes it very affordable for people to come down," he adds.



