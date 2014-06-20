Myrtle Waves participates in 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There was one huge swimming lesson in Myrtle Beach today.

The Myrtle Beach area joined pools and water parks across the world for the 2014 World's Largest Swimming Lesson Friday morning, in hopes to set a fifth Guinness World Record.

Myrtle Waves Water Park hosted the WLSL event. The park is located on 300 10th Avenue Extension North in Myrtle Beach.

"We're hoping today after those thirty minutes, thousands of kids around the world are getting a basic understanding and really getting the basic knowledge of how to swim. That's so rewarding," said Niki Chapman; Swim Instructor.

Registration began at 10 a.m. The actual swimming lesson began at 11 a.m. and lasted for 30 minutes. Admission was $15.99, which included park admission but the first 50 participants received free admission to the park.

The WLSL uses this event to promote water awareness about the significance of teaching children to swim.

Chapman said the event brings swimmers, "from six months to sixty years. I've even worked with adults. It's so rewarding to know a child is able to swim, their parents feel safe."

As of Friday afternoon, organizers were still calculating participation to determine if the record had been broken. Twitter users were excited to tweet about the time they had during the lesson: https://twitter.com/thewlsl

For more information on the World's Largest Swimming Lesson, visit www.wlsl.org.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.