MB man pleads guilty after police find over 1 million child pornography images

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 55-year-old Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and possessing child pornography after police found over one million images of child pornography at his home in 2011.

Webster Douglas Williams, III, also entered a guilty plea to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual acts with a minor, according to United States Attorney Bill Nettles.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing this week established that Williams produced child pornography for more than five years by filming his activities with children aged 4 to 11, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Williams also took children to Florida where he engaged in sexual activities with them.

Horry County Police found the child pornography pictures and videos on computers, CDs, and elsewhere when they searched his home in November 2011. Hidden cameras and other materials used in producing and collecting the child pornography were also found and seized.

The maximum penalty for producing child pornography is 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000. The maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000. The maximum fine for interstate commerce to engage in sexual acts with a minor is imprisonment for 30 years and/or a fine of $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Bryan Hartwell will impose a sentence after he has reviewed the pre-sentence report.

Williams is a former Myrtle Beach firefighter who retired in 2003.

