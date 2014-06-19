Swinging with Meaning: Dennis Walters on the links

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dennis Walters isn't your typical golfer, but for the past 37 years, he's made a living on the links thanks to his trick golf shots.





Though it has been a career based on positivity after dealing with adversity. A golf cart accident 40 years ago left Walters without the use of his legs, but that hasn't deterred him from playing the game he loves, while incorporating some entertainment.





"To have a career hitting trick golf shots? That's awesome," Walters said. "But to have an opportunity to influence somebody, even in a small way made it even better."





"It doesn't get boring to see," Mark Stephens said. He has been working with Walters for the past year. "It's exciting, and extremely inspirational, and every place we go we know we made a difference."





Walters' message in his shows is to tell people to always have a dream, and to always chase it. He follows the thought process that "if there's something in your life you'd like to do, try and do it, no matter how impossible it may seem. If you stop and think about it, anything is possible."





After more than 3,000 shows, there is no sign of letting up.





"I mean, I'm 64 years old, and I've been in a wheelchair 40 years," he said. "Almost every person I meet my age; they either quit golf, or they stink, or this or that, and me? I'm getting better. I've never actually for one second considered this business work."





For more on The Dennis Walters Golf Show, visit www.denniswalters.com





