Motorcycle crash injures driver in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been transported to a local hospital after crashing a motorcycle.

Highway Patrol is reporting the incident as a hit and run.

The crash happened on Clay Pond Road at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews transported the man.

