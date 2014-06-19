How to stay cool this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The official start of the summer season begins Saturday, but it already feels like summer with sizzling temperatures and humidity.

Lifeguards with Lack's Beach Service have already begun preparing for the dangerously hot temperatures. They will be checking for sunscreen, offering water and Gatorade if beach goers get too hot.

The reality is with the influx of people, it can be hard for them to spot the warning signs.

It is imperative when it comes to heat safety to focus on the dangers of heat exhaustion. You could start to feel dizzy and weak, and even pass out. This could lead to more serious problems like heat stroke which could send you to the hospital, or worse. Lifeguards say they deal with people having heat stroke pretty regularly, so don't underestimate the dangers of this weather.

They're asking you to take this seriously and make safety your job, so they can focus on theirs.

"We're obviously there to respond to all emergencies that may happen, however, when something on land it makes it a little hard for us to take care of the water so if people are doing their part and taking care of theirs we can focus more on water safety," says Hannah Houston with Lack's Beach Service.

It's not just when you're outside; there are also some things you need to be doing at home to make sure you're ready for the heat wave.

One HVAC company said they are dealing with 500 calls a week right now. It's important to stay on top of what's going on in your system, so you don't get stuck without air.

First you need to check your AC. Start by making sure your filter is clean. Dirty filters just make your system work harder. Make sure window units are snug and heat is not sneaking in.

Also, check your thermostat. If you set it for 72, and its staying at 80, that means your system is running, but not cooling - a big problem.

"It's never too late to do maintenance, but it's better to do something before it breaks, because on regular tune ups we do catch things that are going to fail. And we do catch problems that are going to arise which cause higher bills," says Anthony Spadone, service manager with One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

Since this is the busiest time of year for air conditioning repair companies, they're putting more people on staff to handle the demand of calls. You could have a hard time getting an appointment quickly, so the sooner you call, the better. If you don't, your house could get just as hot as it is outdoors.

