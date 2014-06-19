Raymond Felton returns to the Pee Dee

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - New York Knicks guard and former Latta Viking standout Raymond Felton returned to the Pee Dee this week for his annual basketball camp.





This is the ninth year of the event held at Mullins High School, and Felton called on the help of other standouts from the area to join in. Former Auctioneer and Coastal Carolina guard Eric Smith was in attendance, along with Mullins sophomore guard, and Raymond's nephew Jalek Felton. More than 140 campers ages six and up attended the four day event.





Felton also just finished his ninth year in the NBA, and third with the New York Knicks. He has two more years remaining on his deal in New York, and this coming season he will be coached by former league veteran and first-year coach Derek Fisher, who was hired earlier this month. Phil Jackson was also named the team's president earlier this year as well, and all of the championship experience joining the mix has Felton excited.





"He speaks for himself," Felton said of Jackson. "He has 11 (championship) rings. Probably one of the greatest coaches to ever coach the game, and it's going to be great to get some knowledge from him of the game. It's (also) going to be great to play for a young coach who understands the game and also understands being a player as well," he said of Fisher.





Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.



