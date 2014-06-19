NWS issues severe T'storm for Robeson, Dillon counties - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NWS issues severe T'storm for Robeson, Dillon counties

ROBESON COUNTY, NC - The National Weather Service expanded the severe thunderstorm warning for Robeson and Dillon counties until 12 a.m. Friday. 

Quarter-sized hail and strong winds are expected.  

First Alert Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst is tracking a lot of lightning with these storms.

